Private forest, public benefit: But without needed public support

Editor:

I’ve spent my life around Georgia forestland. Though I worked full-time as a pharmacist for 14 years, I grew up in and around forestry and began managing timberland more directly four years ago. Forests don’t manage themselves. They survive because someone shows up, year after year, with care, investment and the freedom to make long-term decisions.

Private forests deliver huge public benefits: clean water, wildlife habitat, carbon storage and rural jobs. Yet landowners are being asked to provide all this, without real support. Georgia taxes timber at 100% of market value, unlike every other real asset, which is taxed at 40%. A bill to fix Georgia’s timber severance tax, bringing us into parity with surrounding states, passed the House but stalled and ultimately failed in the Senate Finance Committee last session. Where’s the support for those keeping the land in forests?

Margins are shrinking. We earn less per ton today than in the 1980s, while facing rising regulation and certification costs. Non-native eucalyptus planted on former grasslands overseas can be certified “sustainable,” while native pine grown here often can’t access the same markets without costly certification. And most corporate “sustainability” boards don’t even include U.S. forest landowners as stakeholders.

Forest policy is backwards, and until we acknowledge this and work together, there will continue to be more friction between the environmental community and forest landowners. Stewardship shouldn’t be punished. If we want forests to endure, we need fair tax treatment, better market access, and practical incentives, not more red tape.

Drew Jones Folkston

Georgia pharmacist, forestland manager and tree farmer