Surgical tech grads honored in pinning ceremony

THOMASVILLE — On Thursday, July 24, Southern Regional Technical College recognized 10 graduating surgical technology students at a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Tifton honoring their achievements.

The graduating surgical technology Tifton cohort includes Daira Brown of Nashville.

Each of the graduating students completed multiple semesters of rigorous prerequisite and occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local medical offices. Graduates of the program receive a surgical technology associate of applied science degree.

The students are now eligible to sit for the Certified Surgical Technologist examination through the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.

The surgical technology program at SRTC prepares students for careers in operating rooms and surgical facilities. Students learn to prepare operating rooms, arrange equipment and assist doctors during surgeries. The program emphasizes surgical procedures, aseptic techniques, medical terminology, anatomy, pharmacology and the interpersonal skills necessary for success in this dynamic field.

“We are incredibly proud of these graduates and their commitment to excellence throughout the program,” said Gina Chambers, surgical technology program chair. “They have demonstrated the dedication and professionalism that will serve them well in their healthcare careers. It’s rewarding to see them ready to make a positive impact in operating rooms across our region.”

For more information about the Surgical Technology program in Tifton, contact Chambers at gchambers@southernregional.edu.