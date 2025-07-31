Two arrested for shooting into Slater Street homes

VALDOSTA — Two people were arrested on July 25 after allegedly shooting into a Valdosta home.

The Valdosta Police Department responded to calls from Slater Street reporting gunshots coming from a vehicle, with the assailant aiming at buildings. Witnesses on the scene were able to give officers a description of the car.

When officers arrived, they found a car matching the description at a convenience store on North Troup Street. They were able to detain the driver, 18-year-old Airiel Shelley, but the passenger, 19-year-old Alonzo Shelley, ran from the scene.

“As officers were chasing Alonzo, they observed him throwing a firearm in the bushes,” VPD stated in a news release. “Alonzo was taken into custody, and officers recovered the handgun, which had been reported stolen.”

VPD collected evidence from the shootings, which they said connected both suspects to them.

Alonzo Shelley was charged with four counts of aggravated assault; tampering with evidence; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony; theft by receiving stolen property; and obstruction of an officer.

Airiel Shelley was charged with four counts of aggravated assault as party to the crime.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during these offenders’ reckless actions,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “I am proud of the work of our officers and detectives who identified the offenders and were able to quickly take them into custody.”