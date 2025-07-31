Valdosta police host National Night Out Aug. 5

The Valdosta Police Department invites the community to its annual National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Valdosta Police Department Headquarters, 500 N. Toombs Street.

This free, family-friendly evening will offer citizens the opportunity to engage with local law enforcement, meet neighbors, explore public safety vehicles and enjoy fun activities for all ages. National Night Out is a nationwide initiative that aims to strengthen the relationship between communities and their police departments through positive and engaging interactions.

“Our officers look forward to National Night Out every year,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “It’s a powerful reminder of the trust and partnerships we’ve built with our residents, and a chance to continue those conversations in a relaxed and fun environment. Community policing is more than a philosophy; it’s a commitment, and this night helps bring that commitment to life.”

Whether a longtime resident or new to the area, everyone is welcome to join this special event focused on safety, unity and neighborhood connection.

For more information, contact Officer Randall Hancock at 229-293-3090 or email rhancock@valdostacity.com.