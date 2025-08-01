Rock bottom? Braves enduring lackluster, injury-filled season

This year’s Atlanta Braves season is mirroring last year with the number of injuries mounting up.

The injury bug took a big bite out of the Braves’ success in 2024 (though they did advance to the postseason). While the Braves have exhibited lackluster effort for much of the year, injuries have taken the steam out of any momentum the Braves hoped to generate during the second half of the season.

The latest casualty is a familiar name for the Braves. Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered a Grade 1 calf strain during the Braves’ loss to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. While Acuña avoided a serious injury to his Achilles tendon, it is another setback to the Braves’ best player and only consistent batter for what has been a mediocre offense.

Following Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to the Royals, the Braves were batting .243 (21st in baseball), with 443 runs scored (23rd) and 918 strikeouts (20th). Those numbers are likely to worsen with Acuña on the 10-day injured list (IL).

The Braves also must worry about Acuña’s long-term health. Availability can be more important than ability a lot of times. While Acuña’s talent and place among the game’s elite is unquestioned, his presence on the IL is a concerning reality. A torn ACL ended his 2021 season and cost Acuña a chance to help the Braves win the World Series. An awkward pivot on the basepaths led to another torn ACL in 2024, ending his chance at a second straight MVP after only 49 games.

Acuña’s return to the IL only added to the Braves’ injury woes for a second straight year. Starting pitcher Grant Holmes went to the IL just a few days prior with right elbow inflammation. This followed the Braves’ two best starters, Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach, going to the IL earlier in July.

The Braves’ starting rotation to begin the year is now injured, if you also include AJ Smith-Shawver and Reynaldo Lopez. It is a remarkable turn of events that a team flush with young starting pitching to begin the year is now trading for aging veterans just to make it through the year.

It is important to note the Braves’ season did not start to slide once their two aces went down with injuries. Schwellenbach went to the IL on July 6 and Sale on July 16. The Braves were already 42-53. Their lackluster play started from day one when they started the season 0-7.

The team’s health certainly has suffered but these Braves were already flawed. We just didn’t know it. Acuña’s injury is another reminder that nothing is guaranteed.

A once promising season has turned to a forgetful one quickly. How many of these Braves will be left standing at the end of the year? The bigger question may be how many of them want to be?