Suspect charged with vandalizing traffic camera

VALDOSTA — A 44-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic camera was vandalized the day before.

Valdosta Police Department responded to North Lee Street on Monday after receiving a tip that someone had damaged a traffic camera. A quick investigation found that a vehicle had intentionally run over the city traffic camera, causing around $1,000 worth of damage, before fleeing the scene.

The camera’s footage, which had been stored in software outside of the camera, showed that it was a box truck that had caused the damage, police said. VPD detectives found the truck at JW Automotive Service near the scene.

Johnny White Jr., who investigators believe was driving the truck, was arrested Tuesday after VPD obtained warrants for a felony and two misdemeanors: interference with government property, obstruction of justice and hit and run. He was taken to Lowndes County Jail on these warrants.