Valdosta High inducts 2025 Hall of Fame class

VALDOSTA — Veronica J. Melvin has the art of being a Valdosta Wildcat to a science.

“Being a Valdosta Wildcat meant carrying the weight of a proud tradition, representing not just my team, but an entire community,” said Melvin, a three-sport athlete who was an All-American on the 1981 state championship Lady Wildcats track team.

“It’s about more than wins and stats,” she said, “it’s about the legacy I held up every time I put on that uniform. It meant pride, knowing I was part of one of the most storied programs in the country.”

Seventeen legends associated with Valdosta High athletics were inducted into the Hall of Fame July 26 at the Performing Arts Center.

The Class of 2025 inducted Luther Blue, Dusty Bonner, Frank Butenschon, Jerome Calloway, Anthony Courson, Mike Everson, Willie Gary, Billy Holtzclaw, Julian LeFiles, Veronica J. Melvin, Keith W. Mitchell, Johnny Pitcock, Jay Rome, Paul Stokes, Danny Williams, Kareem Wilson and Trampis Wrice.

Butenschon was honored first, with the night dedicated to his memory. Butenschon built up the Marchin’ Cats band over 15 years, winning multiple state and national awards.

Following the dedication, the rest of the inductees were recognized in alphabetical order.

Growing up, Blue said, “All I could dream about, donning the black and gold.” Blue, like every inductee, had plenty to say about the coaches who helped him along the way. He laughed, though, that Coach Joe Wilson — then head boys basketball coach — told him to concentrate on football. From VHS, Blue went on to play the grid sport at Iowa State.

Bonner had the distinction of being Nick Hyder’s last quarterback. He said the coaches “helped us become men.” Bonner, who quarterbacked at Kentucky and won two Harlon Hill trophies at Valdosta State, said his teammates were better athletes than him. Thanking his family, Bonner said, “I hope I’ve made you proud.”

Calloway not only thanked his coaches and teammates, but thanked June Hyder as well. He was also “very appreciative” to the HOF committee. A star running back with the Wildcats on the 1986 team, he and Emmitt Smith were ranked as the top two running backs in America.

Courson, inducted as a contributor for his many years of filming, recalled the first Valdosta game he ever saw: 1968 against Monroe. Proud of his honor, he said, “I claimed to be a Wildcat. Now, the Wildcats claim me.”

“Football remains the greatest team sport a boy can play,” said Everson. Beyond the lessons of sport, he said were the lessons of life. “God has been so good to me,” said the former Lineman of the Year. “I have been and am a blessed man.”

Gary spoke of “The magnitude to be inducted into the Valdosta High School Hall of Fame.” Inductees have a time limit on their recorded speeches and Gary squeezed in a few more thanks as he came on stage to receive his plaque. Gary played college ball at Kentucky, then was part of the Rams team that reached the Super Bowl in 2002.

Playing for the Wildcats was “The good days,” for Holtzclaw, whose was part of a VHS string of 36 consecutive wins from 1960-62 and national champions. “We had the best coaches in the world,” he said.

LeFiles’ sons spoke for their late father, who assisted Wright Bazemore from 1962-72 and was considered the team’s best scout of the era. “My Dad was a Wildcat through and through,” said Marty LeFiles. For Jimmy LeFiles, “Dad was a great role model.”

Mitchell said he was “Truly humbled to be recognized” and that being in the Hall of Fame with his brother, Robert, “is special.” Keith Mitchell was a 2nd team All-American in football and standout in the long jump and triple jump.

Pitcock’s family said they were grateful for his induction. Baseball was Pitcock’s specialty and he had a chance to play for Auburn, but elected to join the Air Force. After serving, he returned to the city and coached at Valdosta Junior High for 30 years in football and basketball.

Rome, currently a coach at Valdosta, gave honor to God for his induction. He also thanked “My amazing parents.” Practically every member of Rome’s family is part of the Wildcat Hall of Fame. Jay’s honor comes from a VHS career that saw score more than 2,000 points in basketball and earn a scholarship to Georgia to play football.

Stokes played in two championship games in football, including on the 1978 ‘Cat team that shared it with Griffin and the ’77 team that fell to Clarke Central. He earned All-State in football in 1980.

Williams said Valdosta “is a great place to play football.” He recalled the telegrams coming each week from alumni, especially during the playoffs that showed true community support for the program.

For Wilson, the crowds stood out in the Georgia Dome for the playoff games. He said he had two goals in mind as a player — to win a national title and to be in the Valdosta High Hall of Fame. He was the quarterback on the 1994 state title squad. Later, he played for Ohio and in NFL Europe.

“I carry these lessons with me still,” said Wrice of his days in the black and gold. He said he is “deeply humbled by the recognition.” A three-sport letterman, he won a national title with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 1994.