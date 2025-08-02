Chamber holds ribbon cutting for new Blossom Bee facility

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Blossom Bee Removal, celebrating their expansion and the grand opening of their new 1,500-square-foot facility located at 6402 Clyattville Nankin Rd.

Owned and operated by Stephanie Peterson, Blossom Bee Removal is a state-licensed and insured business specializing in the humane removal and relocation of honey bees from both residential and commercial properties. Serving all of South Georgia and parts of North Florida, the company has built a reputation for excellence, safety and customer education.

Founded in 2020, Blossom Bee Removal quickly became a leader in its field. In 2023, when Georgia passed a law regulating bee removal services, Peterson became the first licensed female honey bee removal operator in the state. Her son Daniel also became the youngest licensed operator at age 18.

Blossom Bees is committed to conservation and community service. The company offers free swarm removals, manages pollination for local farms and sells their “Georgia Grown” honey in several local stores. They also provide scholarships, partner with local schools for education and teacher support and participate in hurricane relief bee rescue efforts.

In addition to her entrepreneurial success, Peterson is an elementary agriculture teacher at Westside Elementary. She was recently named the 2024 Outstanding GVATA Elementary Agriculture Teacher of the Year, among numerous other accolades.

The new Blossom Bee facility will serve as the hub for honey processing, equipment storage and future hands-on beekeeping education programs.

“The chamber has been instrumental in our growth,” said Peterson. “They helped us go from a small family service to a full business that now sells honey in multiple locations and educates the public about honey bees. The support and encouragement from the chamber have been truly invaluable.”

For more information about Blossom Bee Removal, visit facebook.com/BlossomBeeRemoval or call 229-563-3050.