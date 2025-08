Church briefs Aug. 2

Pastor Tony and Lady Linis Jackson 17th anniversary; 10 a.m., Aug. 3, 10 and 17, and 7 p.m., Aug. 7 and 14; Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 W. Main St., Hahira. Guest speakers: Aug. 3, Pastor Darren Jackson, Greater St. Paul Baptist Church, Waycross; Aug. 7, Dr. Philip Jackson, Empowering Tabernacle House of Prayer Outreach, Jasper, Florida; Aug. 10, Pastor Bobby Orange, Community Holiness Church, Waycross; Aug. 14, Bishop Wade S. McCrae, Union Cathedral, Valdosta; Aug. 17, Dr. Charles E. Vinson, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Clyattville.