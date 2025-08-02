Committee hears both sides of legalized gaming issue

The first meeting of the Georgia House Study Committee on Gaming raised several questions, but one is already answered.

Voters will have to approve any type of legalized gaming in Georgia.

Lawmakers would first have to agree to put the issue on a ballot. Committee Chairman Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville, introduced a measure during this year’s session of the General Assembly that would have put legalized sports betting before voters in November 2026. The measure never made it off the House floor. The bill would not have approved casinos or other brick-and-mortar gambling.

The committee focused on casino gaming at its first meeting held Monday in Watkinsville.

The biggest question among committee members was who would benefit from the revenues if voters green-light gaming. Most of the discussion centered around using the money for education.

Rep Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, said he thought the money should go to health care.

Email newsletter signup

“There’s only so much money you could put into education,” Powell said. “It’s hard to educate folks who don’t have proper health care.”

Six years ago, it was estimated that Georgia could bring in $4 billion with six destination casinos. He cautioned committee members to keep an open mind before talking about how money from gaming could be distributed, as the issue is very divisive.

Surveys have shown that gaming has bipartisan support. One conducted by the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce showed 63% supported putting sports wagering on the ballot, including nearly 65% of those who identified as Republicans.

Republicans asked voters on their May 2024 ballot if voters should decide whether to allow gaming in the state, and more than 81% said “yes.”

Mike Griffin, public affairs representative for the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, has appeared before lawmakers many times to oppose legalized gambling. He quoted former Rep. Todd Jones, who said, “It’s intellectually dishonest to talk about the benefits of gambling without talking about the detriments.”

Legalized gambling will cost jobs, decrease spending on necessities and cause crime and bankruptcies to go up, Griffin said.

Ed Clark, president of EchoPark Speedway, formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway, said the company is looking to add a resort that would have a hotel, casino, convention space and restaurants. The speedway, located south of Atlanta, hosts 400 events a year, including two NASCAR races, he said.

“We’ve got a huge base of business within these events we already have,” Clark said. “And most of all, we’ve got the overwhelming support of the local business, political and civilian community.”

The committee will meet again in late August, Wiedower said.

Reprinted courtesy of The Center Square, thecentersquare.com.