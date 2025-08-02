Community Block Party draws hundreds, distributes bookbags for Valdosta students

Submitted photo: The block party in Valdosta not only prepared those attending for the start of the new school year, it provided a chance to visit with vendors, friends and neighbors July 26.

Submitted photo: Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, right, helped distribute bookbags, along with others at the block party event.

The City of Valdosta’s Neighborhood Development Division hosted another successful Back to School Community Block Party Saturday, July 26, drawing families from across the city for an afternoon of celebration, resources and school readiness at Unity Park Amphitheater.

The annual event was designed to support families in preparing for the new school year while offering a fun and engaging environment. More than 1,400 backpacks filled with essential school supplies were distributed to local students, ensuring they head back to school equipped and confident.

The event featured a high-energy rendition of music by DJ Tremayne, free food and complimentary haircuts generously provided by talented barbers from World of Fads, Faded Glory and Fade of Shade. In addition to the entertainment, numerous community organizations were on-site offering vital resources, information, and support services to families.

“This event is about more than just backpacks and school supplies,” said Anetra Riley, community development manager for the city of Valdosta. “It’s about creating a sense of community, making sure families feel supported, and helping children begin their school year with pride and excitement. We are incredibly thankful to our sponsors, volunteers, and community partners who made this day possible.”

City of Valdosta officials expressed their gratitude to the volunteers, barbers, local organizations and city staff who contributed to the success of the event, as well as the families who attended and made it a memorable experience for all.

For more information about upcoming community initiatives and programs through the Neighborhood Development Division, visit valdostacity.com or call 229-259-3571.