Education briefs Aug. 2

Students earn faculty honors at Georgia Tech

The following students earned the distinction of faculty honors for spring 2025 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Valdosta students include Ginsey Lawlor, Delanie Roberts and Vivian Thomas.

Students make Georgia Tech spring dean’s list

The following students have earned the distinction of dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for spring 2025. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Area students include: Miles Green, Leah Lockhart and Carmen Perry, all of Hahira; and Dennis Austin, Wesley Clark, Jada Crockett, Isabel Kassum, Aryan Patel and Kerry Smith, all of Valdosta.