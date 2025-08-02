Heavy police presence at Valdosta Mall
Published 7:38 pm Saturday, August 2, 2025
Residents are urged to stay away from the Valdosta Mall.
Videos posted to Facebook showed heavily armed police officers ordering shoppers out of the mall. The time stamp on one of the videos was 6:41 p.m. Saturday.
There has not yet been an explanation for the police presence. The Valdosta Daily Times has reached out to the Valdosta Police Department for more information, and this will be updated when that information comes in.