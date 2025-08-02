Horror, Smurfs and drama entertain at theaters

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

(Horror: 1 hour, 51 minutes)

Starring: Madelyn Cline

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Chase Sui Wonders, and Sarah Pidgeon

Rated: R (Bloody violence, language throughout, sexual content and drug use)

Movie review:

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” is a follow up to the 1997 horror movie entitled the same and directed by Jim Gillespie. This latest version is an eclectic mess. It is inconsistent characterizations that fail to allow one to get to know the characters in a meaningful manner.

Parallel to the 1997 flick, five young friends are having fun one night playing in the road. Their hijinks cause a fatality. Someone saw the accident, and a year later that mysterious witness sends the group a note with the words, “I know what you did last summer.” Soon, an ice hook-wielding killer wearing a seamen’s outfit begins hunting the young people and those associated with them.

Nostalgia is present because four stars from the 1997 movie reprise their roles. The problem is the returning personas are uneven as the narrative in which they exist.

The biggest flaw of this movie is it creates characters who do not inspire viewers to care about them or their survival. When they run and scream, you just want to tell them to call the police. Of course, the horror genre characters never do the right actions. Some meander in the dark alone knowing a killer is after them. Not sure if this group has a low IQ or they want to expedite their deaths. Either way, their actions are neither thrilling nor funny.

Producers and writers think stupid actions of characters are entertaining when the actions are just annoying. Additionally, the jump scares may cause frights, but their thrill is very temporary. Otherwise, stay through end credits for what appears an opening for a sequel.

Grade: C (Not worth knowing . . .)

“Smurfs”

(Adventure/Animation: 1 hour, 29 minutes)

Starring: Rihanna, James Corden, JP Karliak and John Goodman

Director: Chris Miller

Rated: PG (Action, violence, language and rude humor)

Movie review:

“The Smurfs” have been around for a long time — television, movies and other forms of media. However, this animated debut never quite captures the essence of a cartoon from the 80s and previous movies. This is, in part, because knowing the characters is secondary. This narrative introduces a plethora of new characters. This contemplates adapting to the already 100 Smurfs, all going by names that indicate their particular character traits or jobs, such as their leader Papa Smurf, Brainy, Hefty Smurf, Vanity Smurf, Handy Smurf, and Smurfette, the only female Smurf.

When evil wizards Gargamel and his brother Razamel (both the voice of Karliak) abduct Papa Smurf (Goodman), Smurfette (Rihanna) leads several Smurfs on a quest to find him and “Smurfs” is more of a visual treat than it is an adventurous run. The computer-generated animation is key. It is an inviting — and sometimes dizzying — visual adventure.

Conversely, the story is convoluted. It offers too many characters when there are already plenty of Smurfs. Yet the narrative does offer something interesting, a brand-new Smurf whose abilities are inspiring. Still this new character is not enough to make this a prominent outing for these diminutive blue creatures. It is fine for small fries. Despite the nostalgia, others may find themselves feeling Smurfed.

Grade: C (Leaves you feeling blue.)

“Eddington”

(Noir Drama/Dark Comedy: 2 hours, 28 minutes)

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Deirdre O’Connell, Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal

Director: Ari Aster

Rated: R (Strong violence, grisly images, strong language, and graphic nudity.)

Movie review:

“Eddington” is a statement movie that features fine acting from a large, capable cast. The problem is what statement it is trying to make. Multiple themes are present in the fictional town of Eddington: 2020 politics, racism and racial identity, social isolation during the height of COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, Antifa portrayed as a government backed group, and conspiracy theories galore. Characters’ lives are aggressive, tension-filled moments in this interesting tale, but their contentious encounters with each other are a hodgepodge of unruly material.

In Eddington, New Mexico, Joseph ‘Joe’ Cross (Phoenix) is the sheriff of Sevilla County. He was embroiled in a political battle with the town’s mayor, Ted Garcia (Pascal). Soon, COVID-19 rules and regulations, local Black Lives Matter activists protesting and masked men causing upheaval ignites tempers in the small town of Eddington. The clashing groups also cause Sheriff Cross to suffer a major mental crisis.

Director-writer Ari Aster (“Hereditary,” 2018; “Midsommar,” 2019) creates an inviting movie but quickly ruins that by throwing everything at his audience at once. Multiple problems bombard the main character, Joe Cross, although most are self-inflicted. Phoenix plays the crazed character well. The actor is impressive as always, but “Eddington,” like various modern screenplays, is bloated material.

Extra is not always good. It can be an overkill similar to characters’ antics in this noir drama.

Rated: C+ (When you get Eddiginton’s city limits, you may want to drive through.)