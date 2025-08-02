Lowndes County building permits Aug. 2

Published 1:00 am Saturday, August 2, 2025

Anderson Cabinet and Door, 2236 Oakgrove Cir., building, $12,571

M&B Services 123 LLC, 704 Cummings St., building, $5,000

Betty Battles, 2728 Pineview Dr., mechanical, $2,800

Veal Electrical Services, 115 N. Ashley St., electrical, $200

Harlan A. Price, 1001 N. Patterson St., plan review, $260,000

Wright’s Roofing, 2507 Pineview Dr., roofing, $3,000

Chuck Smith and Son Construction Inc., 1611 Baytree Rd., building, $216,000

Raincontrol Roofing, 2418 University Dr., roofing, $4,900

Raincontrol Roofing, 2416 University Dr., roofing, $4,900

Azalea Home Solutions LLC, 4050 Huntley Dr., building, $9,500

South Georgia Plumbing and HVAC Inc., 1807 Hollybrook Dr., plumbing, $500

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 3989 apple Cross Rd., mechanical, $8,778

Budd Properties, 1404 E. Park Ave., plan review, $5,000

Budd Properties, 508 E. Mary St., roofing, $7,000

Budd Properties, 500 E. Mary St., roofing, $7,000

Budd Properties, 606 N. Troup St., plumbing, $400

Platinum Roofing Services LLC, 2512 Seymour St., building, $3,900

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 3473 Knights Mill Dr., roofing, $21,850

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 3219 Country Club Rd., mechanical, $8,000

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 2429 Giddens Dr., mechanical, $4,600

Pyramid Roofing Co., 1704 Charlton St., roofing, $6,560

Anderson Power Services, 2027 Arkwright Dr., plumbing, $9,407

Anderson Power Services, 2027 Arkwright Dr., electrical, $9,407

JM Renovations LLC, 3948 Apple Cross Rd., addition, $2,500

Etheridge Electric Inc., 2806 Pebblewood Dr., electrical, $14,500

Lamb Roofing and Construction, 603 E. Adair St., offing, $5,000

Dan Lickel, 1394 N. St. Augustine Rd., plan review, $1,850,000

Etheridge Electric Inc., 1210 Jorge St., electrical, $750

Vu Le, 2403 Muskogee Dr., accessory structure, $5,000

Brian Rivas, 2201 Baytree Rd. A221, plan review, $9,256

Parrilla’s Elite Construction, 1103 West St., roofing, $3,600

Ray and Son Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 1501 N. Lee St., mechanical, $5,597

Heath Sellars Construction, 809 W. Cranford Ave., building, $11,000

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 507 Seymour St., roofing, $11,250

J.H. Strickland Construction LLC, 2304 Sterling Pl., roofing, $4,161

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 3264 Oak Garden Dr., roofing, $10,000

Atlantic Coastal Enterprises, 2 Euclid Cir, building, $2,000

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 2507 Muskogee Dr., roofing, $16,600

Albany Neon Signs, 3120 N. Oak St. Ext., sign, $5,000

Waller Heating and Air Conditioning, 410 N. Patterson St., mechanical, $3,500

Etheridge Electric Inc., 9 Trotters Way, electrical, $14,000

Manross Gas Works LLC, 2009 Carolyn Her, plumbing, $1,600

Val Service Enterprises Inc., 3833 N. Oak St. Ext., 16-171, mechanical, $5,600

All Around Roofing, 112 Breckenridge Dr., roofing, $500

Verone Myers Remodeling, 3753 Knights Mill Dr., addition, $42,780

Greg Blanton, 732 Lausanne Dr., building, $2,000

Window World of South Georgia, 2202 Oakdale Dr., building, $2,000

Kenneth Buwalda, 116 Breckenridge Dr., mechanical, $25,955

Window World of South Georgia, 2764 Tyndall Dr., building, $2,946

South Georgia Construction and Consulting LLC, 2414 Andover Dr., comm foundation, $25,000

Ismael Martinez, 1809 Springfield Dr., building, $2,900

Andrew’s Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, non-restricted, 2 Pomona Cir, mechanical, $1,500

Andrew’s Heating and Air Conditioning LLC non-restricted, 2009 Pinecliff Dr., mechanical, $1,200

Paul Taylor, 4236 Wilshire Dr., roofing, $6,200

J.H. Strickland Construction LLC, 2201 Bemiss Rd., roofing, $51,462

Platinum Roofing Solutions Inc., 527 N. Patterson St., plan review, $56,000

Donna Zammit, 2906 N. Patterson St., D, sign, $124

KD Companies LLC, 115 Brookview Ter., electrical, $10,000

KD Companies LLC, 115 Brookview Ter., plumbing, $10,000

Alpha Foundations Specialists Inc., 402 Knob Hill, building, $5,455

Lamb Roofing and Construction, 915 Bethune Dr., roofing, $4,500

Connectit Service LLC, 2414 Deborah Dr., mechanical, $8,000

Moore Construction, 1108 Thomwal St., Building, $8,000

Fresh Roof of SGA NFL LLC, 2206 Azalea Dr., offing, $2,100

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St., 191-196, roofing, $11,900

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St., 201-204, roofing, $10,500

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 111-176, roofing, $11,970

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 161-164, roofing, $11,970

Elevate Roofing and Exteriors, 610 E. Ann St. 141-146, roofing, $11,970

Coombs Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., 404 Eager Rd., mechanical, $3,000

On Point Roofing, 504 E. Adair St., roofing, $14,000

Hahira

D.R. Horton Inc., 1109 Hannah Dr., building, $417,021

D.R. Horton Inc., 6680 Brookridge Dr., building, $417,021

D.R. Horton Inc., 6672 Brookridge Dr., building, $473,521

D.R. Horton Inc., 6628 Brookridge Dr., building, $417,021

D.R. Horton Inc., 6622 Brookridge Dr., building, $417,021

Strada Services LLC, 1112 Hannah Dr., electrical, $6,000

Strada Services LLC, 1059 Angie Ln., electrical, $6,000

Marcia Thomas, 1574 Beverly Ln., building, $3,000

Best Choice Roofing of Valdosta, 817 Summer Ln., roofing, $9,750

Strada Services LLC, 1087 Angie Ln., electrical, $8,900

Thomas Heating and Air Conditioning, 511 Burnside Ln., mechanical, $6,800

1st Choice Electric, 318 Barry Field Cir., electrical, $9,500

Strada Services LLC, 1059 Angie Ln., mechanical, $4,800

1st Choice Electric, 307 Barry Field Cir., electrical, $9,500

1st Choice Electric, 311 Barry Field Cir., electrical, $9,500

1st Choice Electric, 315 Barry Field Cir., electrical, $9,500

Azalea City Roofing and Construction Inc., 101 Mona Way, muilding, $38,693

Lowndes

Clay W. Lacy, 5008 Mulberry Pl., electrical, $1,300

T5 Enterprises LLC, 4405 Willow Wood Gate, roofing, $9,500

Thomas Heating and Air Conditioning, 3918 Leatherwood’s Dr., mechanical, $7,300

Connectit Service LLC, 5053 Planters Crossing, mechanical, $1,800