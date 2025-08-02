Lowndes County property transactions Aug. 2

FL300 LLC, Lakeland, to D.R. Horton Inc., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0049-027 and part of 0048-107A, $2,451,000

Stoker Development LLC, Valdosta, to FL300 LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-107A, $10

PHR Inc., Hahira, to Jesus Gilberto Hernandez, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-224, $220,000

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to Jordan Michael Guthrie, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-478, $304,900

Erick R. Niemann, Senoia, to Brianna Valdez, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0026-073, $289,000

TLDPW LLC, Valdosta, to Adam Daniel Laubenthal, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0071-765, $309,900

Cathy Blanton, Valdosta, to Kenisha Chavis, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0136-177D, $37,680

D.R. Horton, Inc., Tallahassee, Florida, to Maicah Alexander Del Cid, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-479, $295,900

Marty F. Broome and Beverly G. Broome, Valdosta, to Cody Edwards, 3857 Johnston Rd., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0190-093, $150,000

Paul C. Vincent, Valdosta, to Waters Edge of Georgia LLC, 4116 Lantern Ln., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0073-174, $170,000

Budd Jr. and III LLC, Valdosta, to Budd Residential Real Estate, 2602 Wedgewood Dr., Valdosta, map and parcel No. 0151C-170, $62,170

Halo of South Georgia LLC, Lakeland, to Town and Country Investments LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel part of No. 0044-021, $120,000

Halo of South Georgia LLC, Lakeland, to Town and Country Investments LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel part of No. 0044-021, $120,000

Wallace Owen Prince, Lake Park, to Stuart Thomas Brooks, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0172-173A, $242,000

Tommy Stephenson, Lake Park, to Dance Arts Valdosta Real Estate LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0084B-149, $140,000

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, Lakeland, to ADCO Investments LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel part of No. 0044-021, $60,000

D.R. Horton Inc., Tallahassee, to Natasha Aly Mponezya, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0048-477, $274,900

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, Lakeland, to WCM Investments LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel part of No. 0044-021, $60,000

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC, Lakeland, to WCM Investments LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel part of No. 0044-021, $60,000

Shawn Stanford, Jacksonville Beach, Florida, to Leonardo Portal Sr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0196-043, $235,000

Owens Vinyl Siding LLC., Lakeland, to ADCO Investments LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel part of No. 0044-021, $60,000

Richard Edward McEown, Valdosta, to Jason T. DeLoach, 2913 Dogwood Cir., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0152-026, $79,200

Ashley Templeton, Hahira, to Kevin Walker Page, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0072-870, $313,900

Myron Keith Johnson, Valdosta, to Jason Lucas, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0153C-188, $10,000

Osceola Rentals LLC, Valdosta, to Lidia Sanchez, 4148 Bent Tree Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 170-019, $25,000

Anthony W. Ganaz Jr, Valdosta, to Casey Colson, 973 S. Lakeshore Dr., Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0074-013, $725,000

Canaan Properties LLC, Valdosta, to Pear Consultants LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0111C-218, $167,200

Jorge Rodriguez, Lake Park, to K&B Capital Holdings LLC, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0197A-128, $103,000

Cole Livingston Development LLC, Lakeland, to Christopher M. Vogel, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0261-056K, $334,900

M&J Custom Built Homes LLC, Valdosta, to Philip Z. Temples, Lowndes County, map and parcel No. 0073-097A, $359,900