Magnetic South to perform at Aug. 8 concert

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents Magnetic South for a live Music in the Art Park concert from 7-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 8 from. in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.

The concert, sponsored by Brandon, Rackley and Dukes of Valdosta (BJM Group), is open to the public.

Magnetic South offers a variety of rock and Americana favorites. Several of the group’s members have been part of the Valdosta music scene for decades; collectively, the group offers both original music and new renditions of favorites from bands you know and love.

Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music. The food vendor is Big J’s BBQ and beverage vendor is Downtown Social.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, June through November, feature local musicians and are always free to the public.

Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements. For information on upcoming concerts, call 229-247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.