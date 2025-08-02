Seaton joins SGMC Health as a general surgeon 

General surgeon Alec Seaton, M.D., has joined SGMC Health’s growing team of surgical specialists at its Surgery Suite.

Seaton brings a broad range of expertise in both open and minimally invasive procedures, with a special interest in hernia repairs, gallbladder disease and breast surgery.

A native of Georgia, he earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia and completed his residency at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. His decision to pursue medicine was inspired by early life experiences where he wished he had the knowledge to help others in need.

“I decided to become a physician so that I would be in a position to help when I found myself in those situations again,” Seaton said.

He is known for his patient-centered approach, taking the time to listen and understand each individual’s needs.

“My patients can expect a doctor who listens and tries to understand things from their perspective,” he explained. “I give all patients the time they need to understand and make the best decisions for their care.”

He describes his surgical practice as broad and inclusive, with a focus on procedures that improve quality of life.

“I like to practice a broad base of general surgery,” Seaton said. “My favorites include hernias, both open and robotic, gallbladder disease and breast surgery. I work hard to put myself in the shoes of my patients and try to work together with them to make the best decisions for their care.”

Seaton and his family are excited to make South Georgia their home.

“We were very impressed when we visited Valdosta by how much everyone seemed to love living there,” he said. “We chose SGMC Health because of the great things we heard about the hospital system and the general surgery group.”

Outside of the operating room, Seaton enjoys spending time with his wife and three children. He’s also an avid sports fan who enjoys following the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs, and he has recently taken up golf as a new hobby.

SGMC Surgery Suite is located at 2409 N. Patterson Str, on the second floor of the Professional Building.

To learn more, visit sgmc.org.