SGMC Health welcomes Ramirez as a general cardiologist

Arleen Ramirez, M.D., a compassionate and highly trained general cardiologist, is bringing her expertise in heart health and specialized cardiac imaging to SGMC Health in South Georgia.

Ramirez will see patients at SGMC Cardiology, 2409 N. Patterson Str,, Suite 310, Valdosta.

She is board-certified in internal medicine and nuclear medicine, with subspecialty fellowship training in cardiovascular imaging. She provides comprehensive care for a wide range of heart conditions, including hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, arrhythmias and valvular heart disease. Her specialized imaging expertise includes cardiac MRI, coronary CT angiography, calcium scoring and nuclear cardiology studies such as cardiac PET and SPECT.

“My goal is for patients to trust me and know that I truly care about their well-being,” Ramirez said. “I believe in open dialogue and evidence-based care that is tailored to each individual’s needs.”

Patients under her care can expect clear, compassionate communication and a personalized approach to treatment.

“I use four pillars in my practice: empathy, trust, active listening, and clear communication,” Ramirez explained. “These are essential to building a strong and healthy patient-doctor relationship.”

Email newsletter signup

She was drawn to SGMC Health for its unique blend of community-focused care and advanced medical capabilities.

“SGMC Health strikes an ideal balance between being rooted in community hospitals and offering cutting-edge medical tools,” Ramirez said. “I’m excited to contribute to both individual patient care and broader public health efforts.”

She looks forward to life in South Georgia. “For my family and me, South Georgia offers the slower pace, strong values, and welcoming spirit that we have been hoping to find,” she shared. “We’re excited to explore the area, enjoy local events, and build lasting friendships.”

Dr. Ramirez earned her medical degree from the Universidad de Ciencias Médicas de Villa Clara in Cuba. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, followed by a Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship and an advanced Fellowship in Cardiovascular Imaging at the University of Florida.

Dr. Ramirez is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Cardiology, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography, and the Society for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance. She also serves on the Fellows in Training Committee for the American College of Cardiology’s Florida Chapter.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Ramirez enjoys traveling with her family, volunteering at her church, and spending time with her husband, Ariel, who is also a physician, and their 7-year-old son, Lucas. The family is also expecting a new baby boy soon.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.