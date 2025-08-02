VALDOSTA – With schools back in session and fall just around the corner, now is the perfect time to take steps to protect one’s health and make sure vaccinations are up to date.

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is reminding everyone that staying current on vaccines is one of the easiest and most effective ways to stay healthy.

“Vaccinations are one of the safest and most effective ways we can prevent the spread of disease and protect public health,” said Dr. Mark J. Eanes, district health director. “Whether it’s protecting a newborn from whooping cough or an older adult from shingles, vaccines are a vital part of staying healthy at every stage of life.”

Vaccines aren’t just important during back-to-school season, they are a key part of staying healthy all year long. From flu season in the fall to travel in the summer, vaccines help prevent the spread of illness and reduce the risk of serious complications.

Here are a few important things to know about vaccines:

Vaccines are safe and tested. They go through careful research and review before being approved for use.

You don’t outgrow the need for vaccines. Adults need vaccines too, including protection against shingles, pneumonia, and the flu.

It is ok to have questions. If you’re feeling unsure or anxious, talk with your healthcare provider or a member of our health department staff ahead of time. We’re here to listen, answer your questions, and help put your mind at ease.

Staying on schedule matters. Getting vaccines on time helps ensure you are fully protected.

Vaccines protect others. When you get vaccinated, you also help protect people around you, especially babies, older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

“Our local health departments are ready to answer questions, provide immunizations and support families in making informed decisions,” Eanes said. “We want everyone in South Georgia to know that vaccines are not just for children, they are for all of us.”

For more information about immunizations, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines. To check your vaccine status or schedule a vaccine appointment, contact the local health department today.