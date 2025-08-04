Fight at mall sparks report of shooting

VALDOSTA — Three teenagers were arrested Saturday night following a fight in the Valdosta Mall parking lot that led to fears of a shooting inside.

A Valdosta Police Department officer responded to the mall on Saturday evening after being told by mall security that a fight was breaking out in the parking lot between teenagers, one of whom appeared to have a gun.

When the officer arrived, she found a group of boys fighting in the parking lot, who ran after she approached them. She saw a 15-year-old boy throw a gun under a car before running, and she was able to catch up to the boy and retrieve the gun, which was found to have been reported as stolen.

After backup arrived, the officer told them that two of the boys involved had run into the mall. They were able to locate the two in the food court and take them into custody. Some of the officers had information that others involved in the fight had run into Belk, and the store was searched.

Meanwhile, VPD received multiple 911 calls alleging a shooting threat at the Valdosta Mall, causing widespread panic, not only at the mall but on social media.

“Officers began treating the incident as an active shooter call, searching the mall for any active threat,” a press release by VPD said. “At no time did officers inside the mall hear any gunshots or locate any evidence of any type of shooting or active shooter. The Valdosta Fire Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS were at the scene to treat anyone who was injured.”

Email newsletter signup

The mall was cleared and checked, and after the incident, VPD and mall staff agreed to close the area down for the night. No injuries were reported, and officers escorted mall-goers out to ensure their safety.

The three teenagers apprehended were charged with obstruction of an officer. The 15-year-old boy received additional charges of theft by receiving a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor, totalling two misdemeanors and a felony. The 16-year-old was released to his parents, while the 15-year-old is being held at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

“We know this was a scary incident for numerous people who were inside the mall at the time this incident occurred,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “Due to the nature of the incident, which was called in as an active shooter, law enforcement will respond and treat it as such until we can determine that there is not an active threat to our community. We are aware of numerous reports that people heard gunshots, but there is no evidence of anyone discharging a firearm inside or on the mall property. This was incredible teamwork between our agency, the Remerton Police Department, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol. Our thoughts go out to all of the innocent people who were traumatized by this incident.”

This case is still under investigation, and more charges are potentially forthcoming.