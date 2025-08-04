Teenager arrested during traffic stop for having a stolen gun

VALDOSTA — A 16-year-old boy was tased and arrested on Saturday during a traffic stop after a Valdosta Police Department officer found a stolen handgun in his possession.

A member of VPD’s K-9 unit and the Power Squad stopped a car after witnessing the driver run a red light on North Oak Street. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, complied with police during the search. The passenger, a 16-year-old boy, tried to run from officers.

“One of the officers was able to grab the juvenile, causing them to fall to the ground,” a press release from VPD said. “During a physical struggle, the juvenile stood up and attempted to run again.”

He tried to pull away multiple times, and during a few altercations, attempted to reach into his waistband. He was told to stop reaching into his waistband, as police assumed he was armed, but he continued.

The boy was tased after multiple attempts to prevent him from struggling or reaching for his weapon, after which he was searched. Officers found a stolen handgun in the waistband of his pants.

He was charged with theft by receiving a stolen handgun, possession of a firearm under 18 years of age, and obstruction of an officer. After deliberating with the Department of Juvenile Justice, the teenager is being held in a Regional Youth Detention Center.