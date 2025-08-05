19-year-old charged with murder of Florida man

VALDOSTA — Detectives arrested 19-year-old Michael Eugene Carter in connection with the death of 34-year-old Delvonte McNealy on July 29. The case is still under investigation, and more charges may be added.

The Valdosta Police Department responded to calls reporting the sound of gunshots from Frederick Place in the early hours of July 29. The first officer on the scene found McNealy lying in the road with gunshot wounds in his torso. He was declared dead on the scene after SGMC first responders and the Valdosta Fire Department came to attempt resuscitation.

VPD detectives and crime scene personnel came to investigate and found that McNealy was from Quincy, Florida, and was attending a party at the time of the shooting.

“As a vehicle drove by this residence, occupants in the car began to shoot at the residence. McNealy was struck by bullets while standing near the road,” a VPD press release said. “…At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe that McNealy was the intended target.”

Police said evidence found on the scene connected Carter to the shooting, and detectives located him at his home with officers and a K-9 unit. He was arrested and charged with one count of murder, seven counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. McNealy’s family,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “He was in Valdosta to enjoy time with family members, when this senseless act of violence took his life. Our detectives have continued to do an outstanding job and will continue to follow up with all evidence and information to ensure all individuals that are responsible for McNealy’s death are held accountable.”