City of Valdosta: Sanitary sewer overflow near Wainwright Drive

VALDOSTA — At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Central Lines personnel from the City of Valdosta Utilities Department were dispatched to investigate a potential sanitary sewer overflow near 1212 Wainwright Drive. Upon arrival, crews identified a sanitary sewer manhole discharging into the adjacent Sugar Creek.

The Utilities Department immediately notified the relevant divisions, who promptly responded to assess the situation, according to a press release from the City. It was determined that the overflow resulted from excessive infiltration and inflow into the sanitary sewer collection system, largely due to a significant rain event earlier that morning. The increased volume of stormwater overwhelmed the system, causing the discharge, the City said.

The overflow ceased within the hour, with an estimated release of between 500 and 1,000 gallons, the City said.

“The City of Valdosta is committed to protecting public health and the environment,” the press release said. “The Utilities Department continues to invest in the upgrading of aging infrastructure, as well as in proactive maintenance, monitoring programs, and the development of new strategies to mitigate the impacts of severe weather and I&I.”

For more information about these initiatives or to learn how you can help protect our local waterways, please contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department, Environmental Division, at (229) 259-3592.