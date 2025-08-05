Jayce Johnson declares for Texas A&M

VALDOSTA — Jayce Johnson has made his decision.

The Lowndes High junior quarterback announced his commitment to play football for Texas A&M Sunday.

ESPN rates Johnson as the No. 3 quarterback in the Class of 2027 behind Elijah Haven of Louisiana and Kevian Bryant of Texas. Neither has announced a college commitment.

Last year, Johnson completed 67% of his passes for Lowndes for a hair under 1,800 yards. He had 16 touchdowns to a mere three interceptions. He also had three scores on the ground.

The Vikings finished second in Region 1-6A and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

Lowndes scrimmaged against Thomas County Central Friday. The Vikes will start the regular season with Jenkins Aug. 15 at Martin Stadium.